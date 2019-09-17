They're back on the court Sept. 19, hosting Red Lake County.

Monday evening, the Pirates hosted a girls volleyball game against the Fertile/Beltrami Falcons. The game was won by best-of-five, with the Falcons sweeping the sets by scores of 18-25, 11-25, 17-25.



Jasmin Hanson holds a strong streak of kills from the previous game, leading with six kills. She was followed by Kasey Cwikla with three, who was noted last week as a Pirate of the Week for her leadership on the team. Allie Love and Cwikla claimed two blocks each, Emily Funk ended the game with seven assists, followed by Sophia Steiner with four. An impressive collective 19 digs were made, 9 by Danielle Boyle, and five from both Rylee Solheim and Emma Boll. Hanson claimed the only ace of the evening.



The team will return to the court to host Red Lake County on Thursday at 7:15 p.m., Sept. 19.