The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s volleyball team held with No. 21 Michigan Tech University for the majority of the match Sat., Sept. 14, despite a 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-18) win for the Huskies at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud, Minn.

The Golden Eagles then bounced back against the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and knocked off the Hardrockers to halt a five match losing streak (25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-13).

With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 2-6 on the young season.