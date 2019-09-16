The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team opened up play at their home tournament Sun., Sept. 15 as they hosted the second annual King’s Walk Invite at King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, N.D.

Minnesota Crookston placed ninth in the first round with a score of 310. The 310 is Minnesota Crookston’s second-best score of the 2019-20 season, as they have continued to show improvement with a young squad.

The Golden Eagles were led by Keegan Poppenberg (Fr., Esko, Minn.), who had a strong first day with a 76 to tie for 30th in the field. Brian

Bekkala (Jr., Livonia, Mich.), Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.), and Ben Trostad (So., Crookston, Minn.) all turned in 78’s for the first round. Dillon Sannes (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) rounded out the top five for the Golden Eagles with an 82.

Josh Olson (Fr., Fargo, N.D.), golfing unattached, had a solid round with a 78. Matt Moroz (Fr., Edmonton, Alberta) finished with an 84, while Jonathan Lund (Sr., Tolna, N.D.) carded an 85 for the day.

The Golden Eagles are seven strokes behind Augustana University, as they posted a 303 to sit in eighth place. Concordia College Moorhead, University of Manitoba’s first team, and University of Manitoba’s second team, are currently in a three-way tie for the lead with a 288. Bemidji State University is one stroke back with their first team as they scored a 289.

The lead is currently a five-way tie as Will Czeh of Bemidji State, Mason Opheim of Concordia Moorhead, Connor Stewart of Manitoba, Chris Swenson of Bemidji State, and Cole Peters of Manitoba all turned in three-under-par 69’s. They are a stroke ahead of Brandon Nelson of Bemidji State, Josh Neufeld of Manitoba, and Gage Stromme of Concordia Moorhead, as the field is wide open going into the second round Mon., Sept. 16 at King’s Walk Golf Course.