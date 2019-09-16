The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country team placed seventh at the 2019 Herb Blakely Invitational. The meet was moved to the Dordt College Prairie in Sioux Center, Iowa from Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., where heavy rain forced the event to be moved.

Minnesota Crookston averaged 24:39.98 in the 5K on Sat., Sept. 14. The Golden Eagles were led by the second-straight week by Caitlin Michaelis (Sr., Marshfield, Wis.), who finished 44th with a time of 22:54.31. Michaelis is a former women’s basketball student-athlete. Kayla Stangeland (Sr., Mitchell, S.D.) clocked in with a time of 24:13.34. Ashley Watkins (Sr.), finished in 24:46.20. Jennifer Lax (Jr., Sleepy Eye, Minn.) notched a time of 25:09.97. Haley Strachan (Sr., Phoenix, Ariz.) posted a time of 26:16.04, while Roseline Kanssole (Jr. Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso) finished the race in 27:03.76.

Dordt College won the race as a team with an average time of 20:15.95. Olivia Couch of Dordt clocked a time of 19:34.07 to win the individual title.

Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country returns Sat., Oct. 12 at the Dordt College Cross Country Invitational in Sioux Center, Iowa.



MEN’S CC

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team placed seventh at the 2019 Herb Blakely Invitational. The meet was the first for the Golden Eagles competing as a full team.

Minnesota Crookston averaged 35:05.1 in the 8K on Sat., Sept. 14. The Golden Eagles were led by the second-consecutive week by Peter Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.), who finished 58th with a time of 32:51.8. His twin brother Paul Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.) clocked in at 34:20.35. Anthony Kampa (Jr., St. Cloud, Minn.) finished the run in 35:37.97. Manpreet Singh (Jr. Punjab, India) competing in his first collegiate cross country meet, clocked in at 35:53.22. Yeonshik You (Jr., Seoul, South Korea) rounded out the group for the Golden Eagles with a time of 36:43.2.

Dordt College won the team title with an average of 26:57.66. The individual title went to Dakota State University’s Branden Curnow with a time of 25:47.8.

Minnesota Crookston returns Sept. 21 as they head to the St. Olaf Invitational in Northfield, Minn.