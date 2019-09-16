The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team defended well Sunday afternoon in their season debut against a strong Michigan Tech University side. However, the Golden Eagles were able to create just two shots on goal, while the Huskies utilized nine shots on goal to generate two goals in a 2-0 win over Minnesota Crookston.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-1 with Sunday’s loss, while Michigan Tech moves to 2-1-1.

Minnesota Crookston had three shots with two shots on goal. DiMario Done had three saves in the first half, while her counterpart Gracie VanLangevelde had two saves.

The Golden Eagles played a solid second half, but they were unable to connect passes in key spots and generate offensive opportunities. Minnesota Crookston was held to no shots in the final 45 minutes as the Huskies prevailed 2-0.

Michigan Tech finished with 19 shots with nine of them on goal. Minnesota Crookston tallied three shots with two shots on net.

Minnesota Crookston’s shots were tallied by Shelton, Pettit, and Jessica Withrow (Jr., MF/F, Hendersonville, Nev.).

DiMario Done allowed two goals with seven saves in the loss, while VanLangevelde had two saves in the shutout.

Minnesota Crookston is set to open NSIC play Fri., Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at University of Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minn.