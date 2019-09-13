Because of flooding, Dakota Wesleyan team can't safely make it to Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer game originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. against Dakota Wesleyan has been cancelled. The game was nixed due to severe flooding that began Thursday as heavy rainfall pummeled Southeastern South Dakota. Portions of Interstate 90 surrounding Mitchell, S.D. were closed Friday morning, while South Dakota Highway 37 North of Mitchell, where Dakota Wesleyan is located, currently has no travel advised at the time of the release. These road conditions forced the Dakota Wesleyan athletic department to err on the side of caution as the team could not safely travel to Crookston, Minn., Friday morning.



The Golden Eagles will now kick off the 2019 season Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. against Michigan Tech. The game will be the first in the new era of Golden Eagle soccer as Head Coach Kyle Halfpop will coach his first game with Minnesota Crookston. The game with the Huskies will be the lone non-conference game as the Golden Eagles open up conference play Fri., Sept. 20 at University of Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minn.



