Boys Soccer - Tai Baig



Coach Lon Boike says: As one of the captains on team, Tai has helped to establish great relationships amongst the younger and older players! Tai is a talented Soccer player and often plays both on defense and as a midfielder. He is a tireless worker, an excellent team leader, and vocal leader on the field and in the classroom.

Girls Soccer - Cassie Solheim

Coach Sarah Reese says: Cassie, 8th grade Forward Attacker is this week’s Pirate of the Week. Solheim had a hat trick (three goals) in our win against Walker on Saturday. She may be in 8th grade but don’t let that fool you. Solheim succeeds under pressure – making runs, keeping the ball at her feet, maneuvering around the defenders, and finding the back of the net at just the right time. Further, she is a team player. She distributes the ball well with intentions of setting her teammates up for shots and scoring opportunities. Great job, Cassie!

Volleyball - Kasey Cwikla



Coach Ashley Stopa says: Kasey is a senior captain who leaves everything on the court. She does a great job leading by example. Kasey is one of our leaders in kills, aces and blocks so far this year.

Swimming - Madison Hoiland

Coach Marley Melbye says: This weeks Pirate Swimmer of the Week is Madison Hoiland. Madi has truly grown into a leader on our team, she is someone the team goes to and looks to for guidance and support. Madi is extremely dedicated to swimming and works hard to improve herself and her times in the water. Madi has also had an excellent start to the season. She is swimming times that are her typical mid-season times. We look forward to what the future of this season brings for Madison.

Football - Joe Doda



Coach Scott Butt says: Joe is a hard tough nosed player that is under sized but plays with a big heart. He is always around the ball. Joe is a very good student and that transfers to the field.

Girls Tennis - Emma Gunderson and Halle Winjum

Coach Cody Brekken says: Emma has played about equal singles and doubles this year and has shown to be very adaptable for our line-up. She beat Wadena Deer Creek at the #2 Doubles spot with Eden Haller and also beat DL at the #3 Singles spot on Thursday.

Coach Brekken says: Halle has had a great run as of late. She played the #2 Singles spot against Wadena Deer Creek and Detroit Lakes on Thursday and won both matches convincingly. She was also our lone win against Thief River Falls on Tuesday at the #4 Singles Spot with a convincing win as well. Halle is a very consistent player that out works her opponents and finds opportune times to come to the net and finish points with smart placement.