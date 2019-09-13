UMN Crookston lost to the Dragons in their opener.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (0-1, 0-1 NSIC)

AT ST. CLOUD STATE (1-0, 1-0 NSIC)

SAT.,, SEPT. 14 | 6 P.M. C.T. | ST. CLOUD, MINN.

HUSKY STADIUM

Radio: 1260 KROX AM/105.7 (Leo Blavin)

Watch: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/scsu/

Live Stats: https://scsuhuskies.com/sidearmstats/football/summary



#5StoryLines

1. Can the Golden Eagles pick up their first-ever win over the Huskies?



2. Can Minnesota Crookston’s strong run defense slow down Joe Blando?



3. Who will make big plays in the run game for the Golden Eagles?



4. Can Minnesota Crookston capitalize on turnovers?



5. What quarterback between Jalin Scott and Tristan Robbins will make the big plays for Minnesota Crookston?



GOLDEN EAGLE TIDBITS



1. Minnesota Crookston had their best offensive debut in an NSIC game since 2015 as they tallied 271 yards of offense with 170 through the air and 101 on the ground. In addition, the Golden Eagles had their best defensive performance in an NSIC opener since 2011 as they gave up just 352 yards to the Dragons with under 100 yards on the ground and 255 through the air.



2. The Golden Eagles utilized two quarterbacks against MSU Moorhead with Jalin Scott earning the start and Tristan Robbins coming off the bench. Both quarterbacks were effective for Minnesota Crookston. Scott passed for 57 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 23 yards, while Robbins passed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and led the Golden Eagles on the ground with 47 yards. Look for both players to continue to have a positive impact on Minnesota Crookston’s offense.



3. The Golden Eagles are looking for their first win ever over St. Cloud State as they enter

Saturday with an 0-15 mark in the series. Minnesota Crookston is also looking for their second road win in the last two years. Minnesota Crookston defeated Minot State University Sept. 22, 2018. Prior to that win, the Golden Eagles had not won on the road in the NSIC since a Nov. 3, 2007 win over

MSU Moorhead.



4. Minnesota Crookston will look to get their running game going this week against St. Cloud State. The Golden Eagles had 101 yards on the ground against MSU Moorhead. Their two biggest rushers were their quarterbacks. Look for the Golden Eagles to look to try to get their running backs more involved in week two. Boyce Harr was effective on limited carries for Minnesota Crookston. Harr averaged 5.0 yards per carry on just four carries. Also look for the Golden Eagles to get Joseph Eubanks and Alex Folz more involved in the offense.



5. The Golden Eagles had three players in the receiving game make big plays. Jonattan Mudd had a breakout game against the Dragons with six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Look for Mudd to continue to be a favorite target, especially for Scott who has been passing to Mudd since playing junior college ball together at LA Harbor College. Minnesota Crookston also had big plays from Nathan Coy and Wyatt K. Shedrick, III.



6. Speaking of Shedrick, look for the Scottsdale, Ariz., native to continue to be a factor in multiple facets of the game. Shedrick made a huge play in the passing game as he used his speed to go 41-yards ot pay dirt on a touchdown catch. In addition, Shedrick helped set a tone with his job in the return game. He averaged 27.8 yards per kickoff return, including a 47-yard return to open the game.



7. The strength of the Golden Eagles on defense seems to be the defensive line. The defensive line was crucial for Minnesota Crooskton against the Dragons as they limited MSU Moorhead to under 100 yards of offense. The Golden Eagle defensive line also put the pressure on the Dragons as

Joe Warner and Skyler Quinn each picked up sacks for Minnesota Crookston. The Golden Eagles have great depth on the defensive line with at least eight guys who will likely see the field in the trenches.



8. Will Cross and Austin Steele were two of the stand-outs defensively for Minnesota Crookston. Cross made his return for the Golden Eagles against MSU Moorhead after being knocked out for the season against the Dragons in 2018. Cross made his presence felt with a team-high 13 tackles. Austin Steele built off a solid redshirt freshman season as he debuted on the year with 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Look for Cross and Steele to continue to run around the field and make plays for the Golden Eagles.



9. A name to remember in the defensive backfield is Osayi Onaghinor. Onaghinor could soon be on his way to being a household name. The North Dakota transfer started changing the tides of last Thursday’s game with a blindside sack of Sinani in the second quarter on what could have turned into six for the Golden Eagles off the turnover. Onaghinor is also strong in the pass defense. Onaghinor will continue to look to be a factor this weekend against the Huskies.



10. The Golden Eagles held with St. Cloud for much of last season’s game in Crookston, Minn. Minnesota Crooskton trailed just 20-7 to the Huskies at the half led by a 26-yard

touchdown run by Jalin Scott. St. Cloud State got a momentum boost in the third quarter with a touchdown run by Curtwan Evans. The Golden Eagles did not give in as Minnesota

Crookston used trickery utilizing Tristan Robbins on the reverse pass, as he connected with Andy Groebner for a 70-yard touchdown pass. St. Cloud State was able to put the Golden Eagles away late despite a strong effort throughout. The Huskies were led down the stretch by Dwayne Lawhorn as he found John Solberg on a 70-yard strike, and John Pass on a 64-yard touchdown pass.



11. Minnesota Crookston has just three true freshmen who appeared in their 2019

opener with Sven Lukner, Tysen White, and Alex Folz all seeing time. By comparison, the

Golden Eagles had seven true freshmen play in their home opener in 2018. The stat is big

because it shows a strong core of returnees that is leading the way for Minnesota Crookston and less of a need to force newcomers on to the field to fill roles.



12. The Golden Eagles had four sacks last week against MSU Moorhead with Jamar

McDaniel, Osayi Onaghinor, Skyler Quinn, and Joe Warner tallying sacks. The last time

Minnesota Crookston notched four sacks was Nov. 3, 2018 against Northern State University. The Golden Eagles also had four sacks in their 2018 win over Minot State.



13. Minnesota Crookston will play their second-straight game under the lights after

hosting MSU Moorhead for a 7:05 p.m. kickoff last week.



ST. CLOUD STATE NOTES



1. The Huskies are coming off a 35-12 win over UMary last Thursday. St. Cloud State had 419 yards of offense and allowed 263 to the Marauders. The Huskies struggled on pass

defense as they allowed 217 yards through the air. St. Cloud State gave up just 46 rushing yards to UMary.



2. St. Cloud State is led by quarterback Dwayne Lawhorn, who tossed five touchdown passes last week. Lawhorn had just 133 yards, but was effective when he needed to be.

Lawhorn’s top target was Tanner Teige with three catches for 71 yards. Lawhorn looked for John Solberg in the end zone, as Solberg notched two touchdowns, but just had three catches for 10 yards. The Huskies go-to offensively despite Lawhorn’s five touchdown passes, was running back Joe Blando. Blando rushed for 115 yards for five yards per carry.



3. The Huskies were led by Alec Hafferman with seven tackles. St. Cloud State had gour sacks in their season opener led by Matthew Lechner and Devan Krzanowski. The Huskies picked up turnover defensively from the Marauders.



4. The Huskies went 3-2 at home last season with losses to Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth. St. Cloud State is 7-9 at Husky Stadium since the 2016 season.