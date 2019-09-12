Fertile's Anna Olson leads team with a 95 and 99.

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team placed 10th at the Tracy Lane Memorial at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, played Mon., Sept. 9 and Tues., Sept. 10 in Bemidji, Minn. The Golden Eagles improved by 10 strokes from day one to day two.



Minnesota Crookston was paced by Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.), who carded a 95 and a 99. Allison Bot (Sr., Minneota, Minn.) turned in scores of 100 and 95, improving by five strokes on the second day. Peyton Hennen (Fr., Morris, Minn.) carded a 107 and 106, while Madi Andring (Fr., Hawley, Minn.) scored a 118 and 100, improving by eight strokes on day two. Marlee Steffes (So., Fertile, Mnn.) improved her score by 10 strokes on the second day.



Augustana University won the tournament with a score of 634. The Vikings bested Minot State by 31 strokes. Hannah Hankinson of Augustana won the tournament by carding scores of 75 and 73.



The Golden Eagles return to action Sept. 16 and 17 at the Golden Bear Classic in Lake City, Minn.