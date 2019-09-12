They host Dakota Wesleyan on Friday and Michigan Tech on Sunday.

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team will open up the 2019 season Fri., Sept. 13 against Dakota Wesleyan University at 5 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 15 versus Michigan Tech University at 11 a.m. This weekend’s games will officially lift the lid on the Kyle Halfpop era. Halfpop officially took the program over in August after spending the last three seasons as the assistant coach at NSIC rival University of Sioux Falls.



This Weekend

Dakota Wesleyan (3-1) at Minnesota Crookston (0-0)

Fri., Sept. 13, 5 p.m.

Live Stats - https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Live Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/crk/



Michigan Tech (1-0-1) at Minnesota Crookston (0-0)

Sun., Sept. 15, 11 a.m.

Live Stats - https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Live Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/crk/



Minnesota Crookston Tidbits



The Golden Eagles are looking to build on the 2018 season as they open up a new era under Kyle Halfpop. Minnesota Crookston went 1-15-2 last season, but had four games that they lost by just one goal. The Golden Eagles have a solid core returning as 12 letterwinners return from last season. Minnesota Crookston has 11 players that started games for the squad last season.



Offensively, Minnesota Crookston’s leading returners are Vanessa Shelton (Jr., MF, Tacoma, Wash.), who had one goal in 2018, and Jessica Withrow (Jr., MF/F, Hendersonville, Nev.), who had a goal in 2018. Defensively, Minnesota Crookston returns a strong core from last season with Kiya Gere, Paige Pettit, and Mataya Mierzejewski all back after playing major roles in the back line in 2018. In goal, Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario) returns after posting a 2.66 goals against average with 104 saves and two shutouts.



The Golden Eagles also return Tyler Goodwin (So., MF, Covina, Calif.), Maggie Peterson (Jr., F, Princeton, Minn.), Jacqueline Burke (Sr., D/MF, Anchorage, Alaska), and Mika Rodriguez (Sr., MF/F, Laveen, Ariz.), all who played major roles last season. Gabriela Pinto (Jr., D) also returns after missing last year due to injury. Lindsey Daml (R-Jr., D/MF, North Pole, Alaska) returns, but will miss 2018 due to injury.



Minnesota Crookston will also be supplemented by a talented group of newcomers. The Golden Eagles have added junior college transfers Katie Emmett (Jr., D, Bohermeen, Ireland) and Sarah Hall (Jr., D/MF, Sammamish, Wash.), who will look to provide a major role for Minnesota Crookston. The Golden Eagles will also be aided by the addition of freshmen Samantha Donnay (Fr., MF, Princeton, Minn.), Latafale Niumeitolu (Fr., MF, Sandy, Utah) and Ashley Chomyn (Fr., D, Winnipeg, Manitoba). Brooke Benson (Fr., MF/D, Monroe, Wash.) will redshirt the 2019 season. Taivy Lagos (R-Fr., MF, F, St. Paul, Minn.) is returning from injury for Minnesota Crookston after missing last season.



The Golden Eagles have notoriously been strong defensively. Minnesota Crookston had two shutouts and a 2.98 goals against average last season, a mark they will look to improve on. Offensively, the Golden Eagles are looking to improve which will be aided by the offensive-minded Head Coach Kyle Halfpop.



Dakota Wesleyan Preview



Dakota Wesleyan out of Mitchell, S.D., comes in with a 3-1 mark. The NAIA affiliate has played mostly NAIA schools thus far. The Tigers are in their sixth season under Head Coach Clayson Glasgow. They have been led on the attack by sophomore Josephine Bardsley, who comes in with four goals and one assist. In addition, Alondra Partida will also aid the attack, as she has one goal and three assists for Dakota Wesleyan. In goal, junior Hannah Bowes is leading the way with a 0.98 goals against average with 17 saves and one shutout.







Michigan Tech Preview



Michigan Tech enters the weekend with a 1-0-1 mark on the season with a tie with St. Cloud State and a win over Minnesota Duluth. The Huskies are led on the offensive by junior Jesse Jacobusse, who has two goals on the year. In addition, look for Grace Shaw to have an impact as she has notched one goal and one assist thus far. In goal, Amanda Young and Gracie VanLangevelde split starts for Michigan Tech. Young had a shutout against St. Cloud State, but VanLangevelde got the win against Minnesota Duluth.





