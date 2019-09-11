The first place team in the Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT Foundation's Glow Golf Tournament held on Sept. 7 at Minakwa Golf Club in Crookston was the Altru Clinic Team. The second place team was Team CENTROL. The third place team was Dragseth Farms.

On behalf of the VSV/SUMMIT Foundation, Development Director Cindy Hulst extended a sincere thank you to the sponsors, donors, participants and volunteers of the Glow Golf Tournament.

"All of the tournament proceeds will be applied to the purchase and install of a much-needed new/updated campus wide call light system,” Hulst said.