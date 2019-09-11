Humble ties for 11th, Trostad ties for 27th

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team placed eighth out of eight teams at the BSU Invite at the Bemidji Town and Country Club in Bemidji, Minn. The Golden Eagles posted their best team score of the 2019-20 season with a 305 in the second round. The 305 was best round for the program since putting up a 304 in the first round of the Missouri Western Drury Inn Central Region Invite on Oct. 14, 2013.

The Golden Eagles were led by an outstanding two days from Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.), who tied for 11th in a strong field after shooting a 73 on day two. Ben Trostad (So., Crookston, Minn.) improved by four strokes with a 75 on the second day to finish tied for 27th. Dillon Sannes (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) carded a 78 on day two to go with his first day 77. Brian Bekkala (Jr., Livonia, Mich.) improved by two strokes with a 79 on Tuesday. Keegan Poppenberg (Fr., Esko, Minn.) shot 82 in the second round to round out the top five for Minnesota Crookston.

Matthew Moroz (Fr., Edmonton, Alberta) golfed unattached and shot an 89 on Tuesday. Josh Olson (Fr., Fargo, N.D.) also golfed unattached and turned in an 89.

Minot State University won the team title with a 588. They bested Bemidji State University by three strokes. St. Cloud State University’s Carter Doose shot a pair of 70’s to win the individual title.

The Golden Eagles return to action Sun., Sept. 15 and Mon., Sept. 16 as they host the Minnesota Crookston King’s Walk Invite at King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, N.D.