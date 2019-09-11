The Pirate girls’ tennis team went winless in two home duals Tuesday, losing first to the Thief River Falls Prowlers, 6-1, and then losing a tight one later in the day to the Moorhead Spuds, 4-3.

Head Coach Cody Brekken had previously said that the section was particularly balanced this year, but that the Prowlers look like the best team. They showed that again Tuesday, but the Pirates showed improvement over the last time the two teams squared off.

As for the dual with Moorhead, all three doubles matches went to the third-set tiebreaker, with the Spuds prevailing in two out of the three.

A huge bright spot for the Pirates continues to be the play of eighth-grader Halle Winjum, who won both her singles matches Tuesday. She played second singles against the Prowlers and third singles against Moorhead and won both in straight sets.

The Pirates, 6-9 in duals after Tuesday, get a little break before traveling to Bemidji on Tuesday, Sept. 17 for a triangular against the Lumberjacks and Detroit Lakes Lakers.



TRF 6, Pirates 1

• First singles: Pirate sophomore Hayden Winjum lost to Prowler junior Emma Fagerstrom, 6-4, 6-3.

• Second singles: Pirate eighth-grader Halle Winjum defeated Prowler freshman Brooklyn Broadwell, 6-1, 6-3.

• Third singles: Pirate eighth-grader Emma Gunderson lost to Prowler senior Ava Yuska, 6-1, 6-2.

• Fourth singles: Pirate freshman Halle Bruggeman lost to Prowler freshman Bell Hamre, 6-4, 6-4.

• First doubles: Pirate juniors Catherine Tiedemann and Emma Borowicz lost to Prowler seniors Bela Nelson and Khloe Lund, 6-2, 6-2.

• Second doubles: Pirate sophomores Emma Osborn and Hannah Lindemoen lost to Prowler senior Brea Prickett and junior Gabby Steele, 1-6, 6-1, 10-6.

• Third doubles: Pirate seniors Eden Haller and Audrey Harbott lost to Prowler junior Brooklyn Brouse and sophomore Abby Flaagen, 6-0, 6-1.



Spuds 4, Pirates 3

• First singles: Pirate Hayden Winjum lost to Moorhead’s Katryna Hanson, 6-4, 6-4.

• Second singles: Pirate Catherine Tiedemann defeated Moorhead’s Nicole Haagland, 6-2, 6-2.

• Third singles: Pirate Halle Winjum defeated Moorhead’s Emma Craig, 6-1, 6-1.

• Fourth singles: Pirate Halle Bruggeman lost to Moorhead’s Lydia Gross, 6-3, 6-3.

• First doubles: Pirates Emma Borowicz and Emma Osborn lost to Moorhead’s Kylie Dumas and Azylan Lunak, 7-6, 6-7, 10-6.

• Second doubles: Pirates Eden Haller and Hannah Lindemoen defeated Moorhead’s Rachel Craig and Bailey Overbo, 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

• Third doubles: Pirates Audrey Harbott and Brekken Tull lost to Moorhead’s Ashley Knutson and Anna Korsmo, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.