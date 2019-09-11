The Pirate boys’ soccer team on Tuesday hosted a Pelican Rapids Vikings team that really knows how to handle the ball, pass and execute plays. The Vikings put five shots behind Pirate goaltender junior Kaleb Thingelstad in the first half and followed up with four more in the second stanza to shut out the Pirates, 9-0. Eighth grader Caleb Boike relieved Thingelstad in net later in the second half.

The Pirates drop to 0-4 on the season and will look to break into the win column on Thursday, Sept. 12 when they host Jamestown. With the win, the Vikings remain undefeated, at 6-0-1.

Pirate coach Lon Boike cited Pelican Rapids’ impressive start to the season in acknowledging it was a challenging game for Crookston. The Pirates and Vikings played in Pelican Rapids a couple weeks ago, and Boike said the Vikings were better on Tuesday than in the previous game.

“They did an outstanding job of moving the ball around and keeping their heads up,” he said.

The Pirates made some mistakes defensively, which Boike said they’ll continue to address in practice. They need to keep their heads up and maintain a positive attitude, he noted.

The Pirates were outshot 13-3.