Brekken says Pirates maintain a positive approach, and it pays off.

The Pirate girls’ tennis team picked up a big 5-2 win over the Green Wave in East Grand Forks Thursday, with several grinding, grueling matches going to the third-set tiebreaker.

After some recent losses against stiff competition, Head Coach Cody Brekken noted the pattern of many of the Pirates getting down on themselves when matches weren’t going their way. He said they needed to keep their chins up and use positive self-talk to keep them in a more winning frame of mind.

Brekken said the improved attitudes and more positive approach were evident in East Grand Forks on Thursday.

“Absolutely, it made all the difference,” he said. “Every spot played with a different positive attitude and it showed across the board.”

Despite the 5-2 score that on the surface might hint that the Pirates were largely in control for most of the dual, Brekken said it was pretty intense, and with all of the tiebreakers in the individual matches, the outcome was uncertain. Third and fourth singles and third doubles all went to the third-set tiebreaker when the Pirates were up 3-1, he said. “It could have gone either way, but in the end our girls beared down, played with some more enthusiasm than we’ve seen in the past, and they endured,” Brekken noted.

Results

• First singles: Pirate sophomore Hayden Winjum defeated Green Wave sophomore Maggie Dietrich, 6-1, 1-6, (10-7).

• Second singles: Pirate junior Catherine Tiedemann defeated Green Wave sophomore Brynn Havis, 6-1, 6-1.

• Third singles: Pirate eighth-grader Halle Winjum defeated Green Wave freshman Kate Johnson 6-1, 5-7 (10-7).

• Fourth singles: Pirate sophomore Hannah Lindemoen lost to Green Wave sophomore Kendal Rand, 0-6, 7-6 (6-10).

• First doubles: Pirate junior Emma Borowicz and sophomore Emma Osborn defeated Green Wave senior Delaney Aaker and sophomore Aleah Oshie, 6-1, 6-1.

• Second doubles: Pirate senior Eden Haller and eighth-grader Emma Gunderson lost to Green Wave sophomores Kenady Burris and Katelyn Farder, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6.

• Third doubles: Pirate freshman Halle Bruggeman and senior Audrey Harbott defeated Green Wave junior Hanah Jensen-Selves and freshman Lila Rothenberger, 4-6, 6-1 (10-7).

Brekken said Borowicz and Osborn had an especially strong day, defeating a doubles tandem that had given the Pirates trouble in the past. Tiedemann is playing the best tennis he’s seen from her so far this season, he added. And the elder Winjum is playing with more confidence, and it shows in her results.

From this point forward, continuous improvement is the key, Brekken said, if the Pirates are going to advance out of sub-sections and make the section tourney. The team’s performance he saw on Thursday in East Grand Forks is capable of doing that, he added.