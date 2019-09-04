The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team was picked to finish 10th in the NSIC Preseason Men’s Golf Coaches’ Poll. The Golden Eagles had 10 points in the overall poll.

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team enters their second season under Head Coach Brad Heppner. The Golden Eagles are led by Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.), who has finished in the top 20 in the last two NSIC Championships. Humble was selected as the program's NSIC Player to Watch. Humble won the championship flight consolation championship this past Monday in the 2019 Ernotte Hiller Memorial Labor Day Golf Tournament at Minakwa Golf Club in Crookston.

In addition, Ben Trostad (So., Crookston, Minn.) also returns after averaging an 81.5 last season. The Golden Eagles have a relatively new roster otherwise as they have nine new golfers for the 2019-20 season. Minnesota Crookston opens the season Sept. 6-7 at the JR Watkins Invitational in Lake City, Minn.

The Golden Eagles have 11 overall men’s golfers for the 2019-20 season. In addition, to the JR Watkins Invitational, Minnesota Crookston will compete in four other tournaments in the fall. The Golden Eagles will hold their second-annual Minnesota Crookston/King’s Walk Invite Sept. 15-16 in Grand Forks, N.D., at King’s Walk Golf Course. They will also trek to Bemidji, Minn., Sioux Falls, S.D., and St. Joseph, Mo., for tournaments.

Winona State University was selected to win in the NSIC this season with 77 points and six first-place votes, while Concordia University-St. Paul was picked second with two first-place votes. Winona State golfer Brady Madsen was picked as the NSIC Preseason Men’s Golfer of the Year.



Women’s golf poll

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf program was picked to finish 12th in the NSIC Preseason Women’s Golf Coaches’ Poll released Thurs., Aug. 29 by the conference office. The Golden Eagles had 14 points, behind Minnesota State University Moorhead in 11th.

The Minnesota Crookston women's golf are in their third season under the leadership of Head Coach Bryant Friskop. The Golden Eagles are looking to continue to improve as they enter the 2019-20 season. Minnesota Crookston is paced by Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.), who averaged a 98.9 last season. Allison Bot (Sr., Minneota, Minn.) carded a 98.6 for the Golden Eagles, while Camryn Larson (So., Fertile, Minn.) tallied a 107.7. Marlee Steffes (So., Fertile, Minn.) continued to improve all of last season. The Golden Eagles have added Madi Andring (Fr., Hawley, Minn.) and Peyton Hennen (Fr., Morris, Minn.) to the fray. Minnesota Crookston opens the season Sept. 6 versus MSU Moorhead in Battle Lake, Minnesota. The Golden Eagles will also compete in tournaments in Bemidji, Minn., Lake City, Minn., Marshall, Minn., and Sioux Falls, S.D., during their fall schedule.

Augustana University was picked to win the league with six first-place votes and 114 points. They edged out Minnesota State University by one point, as the Mavericks had six first-place votes, as well, but just 113 points. Hannah Hankinson of Augustana was selected as the NSIC Preseason Golfer of the Year.