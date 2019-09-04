The 1-2 Pirates play Thursday at Sacred Heart

After an exciting first set win for the Crookston Pirates Tuesday against Red Lake Falls, the next three sets ended in a 3-1 match loss.

"We came out with a lot of energy in the first set," said Coach Ashley Stopa. "RLF battled back and we ran out of energy."

"We had great serves and continued hustle throughout the match," she added.

Game scores were:

11-25 (Pirates)

25-21 (RLF)

25-22 (RLF)

26-24 (RLF)



Top Pirate stats:

Blocks = Kasey Cwikla (7)

Kills = Kasey Cwikla (6)

Aces = Kasey Cwikla (5) and Emma Boll (5)

Digs = Dani Boyle (14)

Assists = Emily Funk (10)



Pirate JV volleyball won their match Tuesday 2-1 and the C team lost to RLF 2-0.