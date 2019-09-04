Pirates poised to play an unfamiliar foe Friday in an unfamiliar place

After losing their season-opener at home last week to rival East Grand Forks by a 27-19 score, the Pirate football team hits the road this week to face a non-section and less familiar opponent, Pillager.

Pirate Head Coach Scott Butt says his squad is in for a stiff test.

“The first thing that comes to mind is that they are a very good team. They are not as big as East Grand Forks was but they are talented and hard-nosed,” Butt tells the Times. “Watching film on them, they come off the ball really hard on both sides of it. They like to run the ball. In their first game against Pequot Lakes they had chances to win the game. So we will have to play well.”

There were some bright spots Crookston’s opening loss to the Green Wave, chief among them freshman running back Ethan Boll gaining almost 200 yards on 25 carries.

Butt said whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, he wants to see more consistency, fewer mistakes and more aggressiveness, especially on special teams.

He would love to see the running game pick up where it left off in the first game. “I think we can be better than we are,” Butt added.

Not knowing much about Pillager should make for an interesting, challenging game for the Pirates, he said.

“One thing that is tough is that we are playing a team that we really have never faced so it will be interesting to see a new team and how we react to playing in a new place,” Butt noted.