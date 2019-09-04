Coach Scott Butt says: Ethan Boll he is a hard working guy that is only going to get better. Ethan works hard in the weightroom and is a kid that just wants to improve as an athlete. He is also a good student that understands that you have to have balance in his life.

Coach Ashley Stopa says: Allie Love is a senior who has stepped up as a leader. She is always excited to set on the court whether it is practice or a game. Her energy is contagious.

Coach Sarah Reese says: Dillynn Wallace, sophomore, outside defense is this weeks player of the week. Several times I have referred to her as the “brick house”. In our initial games of the season she has been consistently making good stops, great runs, smart contact and ball pressure, showing excellent field vision, contributing on offense from her defensive role (recently awarded an assist on a goal) and competing the whole game.

Coach Marley Melbye says: Fallon Johnson is a freshman. Fallon last season really started to gain confidence in her races and in herself, and knows that she has the talent and the drive to be a fantastic distance swimming. Fallon is continuing with that positive attitude and in shows in the first 2 meets of the season. At the DL Pentathlon she averaged around a 5 second drop in all of her races, showing her growth as a well-rounded swimmer. She also had a great showing in the Crookston Triangular in her 200 and 400 freestyle finishing with a 3 place finish in her 200 free and solid race in her 400.

Coach Lon Boike says: Ben is a senior midfielder and captain on this year’s soccer team. Ben’s hard work, talent, and passion for the game rubs off on all of the younger players! He Is also a leader in the school in the hallways and in the classroom!

Coach Cody Brekken says: Eden Haller (left) is one of my pair of seniors on the team this year and has primarily been a doubles player for the Pirates thus far. Eden is the vocal leader on the team. She is a reliable player that is tough at the net and understands where the smart shots are in doubles.

Emma Osborn (above right) is a Sophomore this year and has shown good growth over the summer in her consistency and her shot power. Eden and Emma have played together a few times and have shown to be a successful pair. They played together at the Park Rapids quadragular for 2 of the matches and beat a pair from Park Rapids at #1 doubles in a 3rd set tiebreaker as well as beating a pair from Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at #2 Doubles. I look forward to seeing this pair improve.