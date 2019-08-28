The Pirate boys’ soccer team is still looking for their first win of the young season after losing 7-2 in Pelican Rapids in Tuesday. But on the plus side, they notched their first two goals of the season, from Noah Dragseth and Noah Kiel, and Head Coach Lon Boike says there are plenty of positives to take from the best half of soccer the Pirates have played so far this season.

A rainy first half had the Pirates down 5-0, but Boike said the team set a goal of “winning” the second half through better defense and more offensive pressure. Although they didn’t technically win the second half, they did play even with Pelican Rapids.

“We played an outstanding second half and finished the game confident and feeling better about ourselves,” Boike said. “We came together as a team, our eighth and ninth-graders along with great upper class leadership played tremendous and gave us some real momentum going into next week.”

Junior Kaleb Thingelstad was solid in net, Boike said, with 14 saves. Boike also singled out seniors Ben Brantner and Tai Baig for their play, and the two Noahs who scored.

Baig and Brantner said at the start of the season that the team would need to generate some offense after losing a lot of goal-scorers to graduation. Goals have been hard to come by so far this season, but Boike said if the Pirates stick to a team approach the goals will come.

Team morale remains high, he added, buoyed by the Pirates’ strong second half in Pelican on Tuesday.

“I think we have a very positive team morale and chemistry on the team this year,” Boike said. “Led by Tai and Ben, they have been strong leaders for the squad and I feel that everyone follows their lead. They are hard workers, great role models and I couldn’t have picked a better captains for the team.”