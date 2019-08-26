The Pirate Girls Tennis team took 5th place with 17 points at the Pirate Booster Tournament Saturday plus their doubles team, Halle Bruggeman (freshman) and Emma Gunderson (eighth grade), won all three of their matches against Moorhead, Perham and Hibbing to take home the third doubles championship.

“The girls had a strong day of tennis and had to battle some very strong winds on the day,” Girls Tennis Coach Cody Brekken told the Times. “More mistakes are made on windy days so typically points don't last as long so whoever to embrace the wind differences best gets a huge leg up on their opponent.”

Other notable mentions from Saturday’s tournament include eighth-grader Halle Winjum, who won the title for third singles; juniors Emma Borowicz and Catherine Tiedemann who finished third for their first doubles team; and sophomore Emma Osborn and senior Eden Haller who finished in fourth place for their second doubles team.

“#3 Doubles and #3 Singles had excellent days playing in the championship games in both of their brackets,” continued Brekken. “Halle Bruggeman and Emma Gunderson were able to take home the 1st place medals as Halle Winjum at #3 Singles lost in a super tie-breaker in the last match taking 2nd place. Its awesome to see the resilience in the younger players and am excited to see their games evolve.”

“We also had the #1 and #2 doubles teams in Emma Borowicz/Catherine Tiedemann and Eden Haller/Emma Osborn play in 3rd place games,” he added. “Both teams showed strong will in never letting up when times were getting tough in the match and fought to the very end. The #1 Doubles team were able to bring home a 3rd place medal and the #2 Doubles team lost in that last match again by a 3rd set super tie breaker.”

“Overall I was happy in the performance of the players and their will to compete throughout the day,” Brekken summarized. “We will shore up some different strategies when playing and how to close up games but we are moving along nicely and am excited for our Quadragular in Park Rapids on Tues 8/27.”