Pirate Boys Soccer were shut out by Fergus Falls 8-0 Saturday in Crookston after the Otters commanded the second half with six goals. Goalie Kaleb Thingelstad saved 17 shots on goal before Caden Boike relieved him toward the end of the second half to record one save.

First half: Thingelstad faced 15 shots and walked away with 13 saves keeping the match close on a windy day. The Otters had the wind at their back and were able to score twice after getting past the Pirates defense.

“I thought our first half was very good defensively,” Boys Soccer Coach Lon Boike told the Times.

Second half: The Otters’ Arafat Abdallah was able to sneak in two goals within a 30-second timeframe leading Fergus Falls even closer to victory. The wind may have played against the Pirates’ shots on goal, but their defense kept up with the Otters although they were shut out.

“We are still struggling to put the ball in the goal,” Boike added. “We did have several opportunities with one hitting the crossbar, but we will continue to keep working on our offense. I didn’t think that they would be as strong offensively going against the wind, but we had a few breakdowns that led to their goals. They are a good soccer team as they beat Hillcrest 7 to 2 on Thursday.”

The Pirates, now 0-2, will travel to Pelican Rapids Tuesday.



GIRLS SOCCER

Pirate Girls Soccer traveled to Fergus Falls Saturday and lost 8-0. The Times reached out to Coach Sarah Reese, but hadn’t heard back by press time.