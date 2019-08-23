It was Parent's Night, too.

The Crookston Pirate volleyball team won their home opener against the Bagley Flyers Thursday with a 3-2 finish after five sets. The two teams went back and forth winning every other set, (18-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13) with the Pirates coming ahead in the end.

Coach Ashley Stopa told the Times she was “very impressed with the fitness level to push hard through five sets."

The 1-0 Pirates will play next in Ada August 29.

Also Thursday, Bagley won over JV and Crookston C-squad won their match.

Set One: Bagley started out with a heavy lead and Crookston made some mistakes, but rallied to come back with some key kills by Jasmin Hanson and Libby Salentine. The Pirates couldn’t overcome the Flyers and lost the first set 18-25. Coach Stopa: “We have a solid core of returners and a lot of players whose first varsity game was last night. Nerves definitely showed in that first set. Also being at home and having parents night added a bit more pressure as the crowd was amazing!”

Set Two: The Pirates held the lead in their second set with Kasey Cwikla going on a service and ace run to force a time-out by the Flyers. Crookston finished strong with a 25-16 win. Coach Stopa: “Kasey did a great job commanding the court and bringing energy to the team. It really helped to come away with a win in set 2.”

Set Three: The third set was a neck-and-neck nail-biter with the Pirates and Flyers tying almost a dozen times, but the Pirates fell short by two to the Flyers who captured the 25-23 win. Coach Stopa: “Bagley came out strong. We missed a few too many serves and made a few too many errors to allow them to come away with the win.”

Set Four: A decent lead by the more fluid Pirates and back-to-back aces by Jasmin Hanson helped the Pirates cross over and force a fifth set with their 25-16 win. Coach Stopa: “All the players started to work together and move as a team. The excitement level was high and Libby Salentine stepped up with a huge block.”

Set Five: Though Bagley went on a 6-1 run, Crookston answered with their own run to tie the set 6-6. The score went back and forth with Amelia Overgaard recording two aces and Jasmin Hanson’s kill at the net which led to Crookston’s 15-13 victory. Coach Stopa: “It was a great push to the end. We started slow but the fight to push for the lead and the win was great!”



Pirate leaders’ stats:

Kills - Jasmin Hanson (11)

Aces - Kasey Cwikla and Jasmin Hanson each had 5

Digs - Dani Boyle (19)

Blocks - Hannah Loraas and Jasmin Hanson each had 5

Assists - Emily Funk (13)