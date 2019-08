18 teams competed in the Crookston Blue Line Club Scramble on Friday, Aug. 16 at Minakwa Golf Club.

Coming in first place was Team Hunt/Kleven: Shawn Kleven, Carl Hunt, Ryan Kleven, Brian Abeld and Joey Corbin; in second place was Team Widseth Smith Nolting: Rich Clauson, Carrie Clauson, Dave Kildahl, Rich Sanders and Jim Clauson; and, coming in third place was Team Abrams/Tiedemann: Jake Abrams, Bryce Tiedemann, Nick Sylvester, Ethan Magsam and Bobby Tiedemann.