Last time out, Zach Seipel tossed five scoreless innings for the Gulf Coast League Braves, a rookie-league affiliate with the Atlanta Braves. The former Golden Eagle put up another impressive outing going three frames and limiting the GCL Pirates to one run.

The Braves went on to win 8-7.

The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out four to increase his season strikeout number to 28 in 27 innings of work. Seipel also lowered his ERA to 3.27.