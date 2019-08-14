Girls' Tennis

In the 2018 season, Crookston went 6-18 and sent Emma Borowicz (Jr.) and Catherine Tiedemann (Jr.) to state in doubles. Volleyball finished 7-10 while reaching the section quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.

Volleyball

Football

In an injury-plagued 2018 season, the Pirates never took off and ended with a record of 2-7 including back-to-back losses to Roseau which ended the season. Leyton Salentine returns at the quarterback position for his senior year after missing the majority of 2018.

Boys' Soccer

Pirates boys’ soccer enters the 2019 campaign with a new head coach in Lon Boike following the retirement of Don Cox. A year ago, the Pirates finished with a record of 4-11-2 and ended their season with a loss in the first round of the section tournament.

Girls' Soccer

Crookston’s girls’ soccer team returns for 2019 after going 1-15-1 in 2018. The victory came in a 3-1 final over Mesabi East and the tie came against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0-0.

Girls' Swimming

The Pirates did not pick up a victory in a dual during the 2018 season due to low roster numbers but was represented at the state meet by Thea Oman, who graduated in the spring of 2019.