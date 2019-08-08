Twelve teams with 60 golfers participated in the 29th Annual UMC Teambacker Golf Classic .The Olsonawski Golf Tournament saw a total of 20 teams with 80 golfers competing.

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hosted the Teambacker Golf Classic at the Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston, and the Mark Olsonawski Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Two River Golf Course in Hallock.

Twelve teams with 60 golfers participated in the 29th Annual UMC Teambacker Golf Classic .The Olsonawski Golf Tournament saw a total of 20 teams with 80 golfers competing.

Proceeds from the Golf Classic Tournament exceeded $11,000 and will go to the new Indoor Golf Facility at University of Minnesota Crookston. The $4,500 in proceeds from the Olsonawski Golf Tournament will go to the Mark Olsonawski Endowed Scholarship which is awarded to an area football player coming to UMN Crookston.

The top team in the Golf Classic and winners of the coveted Altru Cup was the Northern Sky Bank team of Adam Maruska, Adam Stratton, Andy Fee, Sam Melbye and Matt Rust. As for the Olsonawski Tournament, the team of Teal Plaine Nick Lindegard, Nick Kennedy and Alex Strege placed first in Flight A.

Next year’s Golf Classic will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Crookston, and the Olsonawski Tournament will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Hallock.