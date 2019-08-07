Halfpop has eight years of collegiate coaching experience including his time at Sioux Falls.

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of Kyle Halfpop as head women’s soccer coach. Halfpop is familiar with the NSIC as he comes to Minnesota Crookston from fellow conference affiliate University of Sioux Falls, where he was the assistant coach for the past three seasons.

“We are very excited to name Kyle as our head women’s soccer coach,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “Kyle has proven record of helping to improve programs and has immense knowledge of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Through his previous experience, Kyle has developed extensive recruiting ties across the region. We can’t wait to see what he is able to accomplish at the University of Minnesota Crookston.”

“I’m extremely honored and excited for the opportunity to lead the women’s soccer program at University of Minnesota Crookston,” Halfpop said. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson for showing faith and trust in me to be a part of the Minnesota Crookston athletic family. From the time I stepped on campus I felt very welcomed and could feel the tight-knit community right away. The vision show towards the athletic department, the focus on the student-athletes and their overall experience at Minnesota Crookston, and the direction the University is headed in was very appealing to me and my family and was something we wanted to be a part of. I was very fortunate to meet many people during my time on campus and you can’t help but feed off their excitement about being connected to the University. I’m excited to get started and help build a culture within the soccer program that can lead to success both on and off the field for the student-athletes.”

Halfpop has eight years of collegiate coaching experience including his time at Sioux Falls. With the Cougars, Halfpop was instrumental in the growth of the program as he has helped the program increase their wins total in each of his seasons as an assistant coach. The program had won just six games the previous three seasons prior to his arrival. In addition, Sioux Falls has finished above their preseason ranking in each of Halfpop’s seasons as assistant coach. During his three seasons as assistant coach, Sioux Falls amassed 13 wins and secured nine ties.

Halfpop helped six student-athletes earn All-NSIC honors in his three seasons with the program. The Cougars have seen drastic improvement both offensively and defensively in his time with the squad. In three years, USF has raised their goals mark by six goals. In addition, they have decreased their goals against average from 2.64 the season prior to Halfpop’s arrival to 1.52 during the 2018 season.

While with the Cougars, Halfpop was responsible for recruiting high level Division II athletes from across the nation. He also was in charge of all travel arrangements, and helped to create and implement training sessions. Halfpop also scheduled and instructed film sessions with the student-athletes. During his time with Sioux Falls, the team GPA has improved each year. Halfpop has also helped guide 25 student-athletes to NSIC All-Academic recognition.

Prior to his arrival at USF, Halfpop spent one season as the head women’s soccer coach at Iowa Wesleyan University, a NCAA Division III school in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. During his time with the Tigers, Halfpop helped the team to their first positive result in over three years after he had inherited just one returning player. He coached the first player in the team’s NCAA Division III history to all-conference recognition. While at Iowa Wesleyan, he was responsible for the team budget, all coaching sessions, managing the team’s academic success, and all practice and travel plans.

Before taking the head coaching job at Iowa Wesleyan, Halfpop was the academy director at Dakota Alliance Soccer Club in Sioux Falls, S.D from 2013-15. At Dakota Alliance, he oversaw the coaching staff and provided mentorship and seminars for staff. He also oversaw the recruitment of players and created numerous events to help aid player development.

Prior to taking the job with Dakota Alliance, he spent four seasons as the assistant men’s soccer coach at his alma mater, Central College in Pella, Iowa. At Central, Halfpop was responsible for recruiting student-athletes, providing scouting reports to the head coach, and coaching training sessions. Halfpop helped the Dutch post a 44-30-1 mark in his four years. During his time, Central finished as runner-up in the conference in 2008. He assisted in coaching four NSCAA All-Region players, three NSCAA Scholar All-Americans, and 25 all-conference recipients. In addition, Halfpop helped coach the 2010 Iowa Conference Most Valuable Player.

During his time working at Central College, he was also the technical director for the Pella Soccer Club in Pella, Iowa.

Halfpop earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Central College. In addition, he obtained his master’s degree in sport management from California University of Pennsylvania. Halfpop is currently pursuing his doctorate in performance psychology from Grand Canyon University.

He played collegiate at Central College, where he was a Second Team All-West Region player. Halfpop was a three-time First Team All-Iowa Conference player, and was twice named Central College Most Valuable Player. He is a native of Urbandale, Iowa. He is married to Sarah and they have four children.



