Zach Seipel’s stretch of two consecutive scoreless appearances was snapped by the Gulf Coast League Pirates as the former Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagle pitcher picked up the loss.

Seipel, in his second year in the Atlanta Braves organization and currently pitching for the GCL Braves, went three innings against the Pirates and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks. The right-hander also hit a batter and struck out another. It is the first time this season Seipel did not retire at least four batters on strikes in an outing.

In five games this season, Seipel owns a 4.74 ERA through 19 innings and averages a strikeout per frame.



