CROOKSTON, Minn. – Former University of Minnesota Crookston baseball player Matt Dallas has signed to play for the New Jersey Jackals of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball, also known as the Can-Am League. The organization is a professional, independent baseball league with teams in the Northeast U.S. and Eastern Canada.

Dallas has spent most of the last two seasons with the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL), a professional baseball league that helps develops players to go on to either Major League Baseball (MLB) or other professional leagues. During his time in the USPBL, Dallas was a two-time All Star. He posted a 3.66 ERA in 15 appearances during the 2019 season. Dallas improved his strikeout-to-walk ratio immensely with 31 strikeouts to just 11 walks this season for a 2.8:1 ratio in 2019. Opponents were hitting just .157 against Dallas this season. In 2018, Dallas was 2-4 with a 3.59 ERA with 46 strikeouts to 37 walks.

Dallas had previously spent time in 2017 with the River City Rascals of the Frontier League.

He competed for Minnesota Crookston during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, helping the Golden Eagle to back-to-back appearances in the NSIC Tournament in St. Cloud, Minn. Dallas posted a 1-1 mark with a 3.60 ERA in 10.0 innings pitched as a senior with 12 strikeouts to 14 walks. As a junior, he appeared in 6.2 innings with four strikeouts. Dallas, a native of Boise, Idaho, came to Minnesota Crookston after two years as a player and one as an assistant coach at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. Dallas was a field player at junior college before making the transition to pitcher.

The New Jersey Jackals are based in Little Falls, N.J., in Passaic County. They have one four Can-Am League titles since being founded in 1998. They play in Yogi Berra Stadium, named after MLB Hall of Famer, and former New York Yankee great, Yogi Berra. The Can-Am League was officially founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, N.C. It was previously known as the Northeast League and formed in 1995.



