Crookston finishes with a record of 13-14.

The Crookston Reds postseason campaign came to an early end after two straight losses to the Dilworth Raildogs. The Reds possessed home-field advantage in this best-of-three series, but after a 10-5 loss in Game 1, the Raildogs advanced beating Crookston 9-2 in Game 2.



Game 1 L 10-5



Dilworth set the tone for the game and the series putting up a four spot in the first inning.

The Reds recovered and nearly matched the four scoring three in the bottom half of the frame on a double by Bailey Schmitz and an error.

The Raildogs removed any Crookston momentum retaliating with three more the following inning to go ahead 7-3. One in the eighth and two in the ninth put a stamp on the 10-5 win, and Dilworth took a 1-0 series lead.

Crookston’s final two runs came courtesy of a Zach Schroeder double and a wild pitch to score Jacob Butcher.

Dilworth 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 10 17 4 Crookston 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 7 3

Game 2 L 9-2



Matt Morin awarded the Reds an early 1-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2. Crookston maintained the advantage until Dilworth posted six in the bottom of the fourth.

Morin used an RBI groundout to chip away for a 6-2 deficit, but the Raildogs put the game out of reach adding three more in the eighth.

Dilworth advances to the Regional round and Crookston ends their season with a record of 13-14.

Crookston 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 5 Dilworth 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 3 X 9 13 3