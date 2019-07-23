Bremer Bank finished in first.

The Crookston Chamber Ag Business Committee and the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association held the annual Sugarbeet Growers Golf Scramble at Minakwa Golf Course on July 8. During this event, local sugar beet growers and Ag businesses joined together to raise money for two $600 scholarships that will be awarded to one male and one female student majoring in the agriculture field at the University of Minnesota Crookston.



Bremer Bank team took home the first place traveling trophy, United Valley Insurance placed second place and Titan Machinery captured the third place spot.



The committee would like to thank all the golfers who came out and especially the event sponsors who made this a success.



AgCountry Farm Credit Services

American Federal Bank

Christian Brothers Ford

CVC

Dan’s Flying Service

Gasper Air Spray

KROX Radio – home of the Beet Beat

NAPA/Crookston Welding

Phil Thompson and Associates

Reynold, Harbott, Knutson & Larson, P.L.L.P

Ultieg



Next year’s Ag-Business Sugarbeet Golf Scramble will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020.



