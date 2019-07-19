Reichel worked with the baseball and track programs at Valley City State for the 2018-19 season.

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced Rachel Reichel as assistant athletic trainer. Reichel comes to Minnesota Crookston after two years as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Valley City State University. Reichel will work with the football, softball, and women’s tennis programs for the Golden Eagles.

“We are very excited to add Rachel to our athletic training staff,” said Head Athletic Trainer Steven Krouse. “Rachel comes from a great background with her experience at Valley City State, Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and North Dakota State and we think she will bring great expertise and skill to the position.”

"I am so thankful for being chosen for this position and am extremely excited to start this new opportunity at University of Minnesota Crookston!,” Reichel said. “I look forward to getting to working with the student-athletes and be a part of the sports medicine team here!"

Reichel worked with the baseball and track programs at Valley City State for the 2018-19 season. In her first year with the Vikings, Reichel was the athletic trainer for volleyball and men’s basketball. During her time at Valley City State, she served as a clinical preceptor for the athletic training education program. In addition, she implemented treatment techniques including Kinesio taping, manual therapy, massage, fire cupping, muscle energy, and instrument assisted soft tissue massage. She also was responsible for communication and collaboration with physicians, athletic training staff, and coaches about injury reports, rehabilitations, treatments, and evaluation of injuries. She also utilized ImPACT testing for a baseline tool for concussion management.

Reichel also worked the last two years as a PRN athletic trainer with Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine out of Fargo, N.D. She provided coverage for youth hockey, football, wrestling, softball, and soccer. Reichel was responsible for providing parent and patient education about injuries and treatments of injuries.

In addition to her experience with Valley City State, and Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Reichel has also gained valuable experience serving as a trainer at summer camps for North Dakota State University and valley City State. In addition, she provided medical coverage for the PRCA Stampede Rodeo in July of 2015 and 2016. Reichel also observed various surgeries under an orthopedic surgeon at Avera Hospital in Mitchell, S.D. She also provided sports coverage as a student athletic trainer while at Dakota Wesleyan University.

She obtained her Master of Science in Advanced Athletic Training from North Dakota State in May of 2019. While at NDSU, Reichel wrote a thesis entitled “Comparing Subjective Fatigue During Two Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Models.” She received her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Dakota Wesleyan in May of 2017.

Reichel is certified by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Board of Certification. She also has her North Dakota State Athletic Training Licensure, and her American Heart Association CPR/AED certification. Reichel is a Certified Kinesiotape Practitioner, and a National Registered Emergency Medical Technician.

Reichel joins an athletic training staff led by Head Athletic Trainer/Health Care Administrator Steven Krouse. They are joined on the staff by Dani Schroeder and Shelby Conard.