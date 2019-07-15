Crookston drops to 10-11 on the year.

Crookston collected four hits to Ada’s 14, and the A’s run-ruled the Reds 14-0 after seven innings.

Ada grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first and scored their next 12 runs in the final four innings.

Matt Morin, Rob Silvers and Bailey Schmitz combined for the seven innings pitched and allowed nine earned runs.

The Reds (10-11) take the field again at home against the Moorhead Miners on Monday, July 15 at 7:35 p.m.

Ada 2 0 0 4 3 1 4 14 14 2 Crookston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2