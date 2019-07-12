Crookston falls to 10-10.

CROOKSTON - The Reds led 1-0 after one inning, but it was all Bemidji for the remaining eight frames as they took down Crookston 11-3. The Blue Ox scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings and after scoring once in the eighth, put an exclamation point on the evening with a four spot in the ninth.

An error followed by three wild pitches and passed balls allowed the Reds to plate the game's first run as Jacob Butcher crossed home. Another Bemidji error led to Zach Vig scoring in the fourth, and Crookston cut the deficit to 6-2. Owen Ellefson drove in the Reds' final run in the ninth on an RBI single to score Butcher.

Ellefson, Butcher and Blake Kawlewski each took the mound and allowed six earned runs. The remaining five came as a result of Crookston's four errors.

The Reds (10-10) will next take on Ada on Saturday, July 13 in Crookston at 12 p.m.

Bemidji 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 11 14 5 Crookston 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 5 4