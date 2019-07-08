See how to register here.

The Red Lake Falls Lions will hold their 10th annual 0K, 5K and 10K run/walk Saturday, July 27. The event will be held at Voyageur’s View Campground north of Red Lake Falls as part of Red Lake Falls Summerfest.

Registration that day begins at 7:15 a.m. with the event beginning at 8 a.m.

Pre-registration deadline is July 15. The cost of pre-registration is $15 without a race shirt and $30 with a shirt. After July 15, registration is $20 and will not include a race shirt.

Age bracket winners, male and female, of the 5K and 10K will receive medals. Overall winners will be presented with a plaque.

An addition to the event this year is the 0K. If someone is unable or unwilling to run or walk but feels inclined to support the cause, they may do so.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation, Inc. The Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with diabetes by funding research to cure diabetes, providing education and sponsoring preventive health activities.

Registration forms can be received by emailing Kevin Reich at kwrrlf@gmail.com or texting 218-232-4556.

Forms and additional information can be obtained by searching “Red Lake Falls Lions” on Facebook.

Additional information can be obtained by emailing Lisa Reich at reich_lisa@hotmail.com or Kevin Reich at kwrrlf@gmail.com. You can also call Kevin at 218-253-2522.



