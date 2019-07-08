38th Annual Golf Tournament



Monday, July 29



Registration - 8 a.m.

Shotgun Start - 9 a.m.



Boys and Girls

Ages eight and under: 4 holes and all receive participation medal

9-10 years old: 9 holes

11-12 years old: 9 holes

13-14 years old: 18 holes

15-17 years old: 18 holes



Prizes awarded for boys and girls medalists along with trophies and door prizes.



Entry Fee: $20 (Lunch Included)

Parks and Rec Golfers: Eight and under - $10 (Lunch Included)



Call (218) 281-1773 to pre-register by July 22



