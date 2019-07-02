See info and how to register here.

Centershot Archery Program



Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. from July 16 to August 13



• Free to the community

• All equipment provided

• Email to register

• National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) compliant

• For grades third and up (parents are welcome too)



Nexus Church

605 3rd Ave NE

Crookston, Minn. 56716



Email

dan@nexuschurchmn.com



Website

www.nexuschurchmn.com



NASP 11 Steps to Archery Success

1. Stance

2. Nock

3. Set draw hand

4. Set bow hand

5. Pre-draw

6. Draw

7. Anchor

8. Aim

9. Shot set-up

10. Release

11. Follow-through/reflect