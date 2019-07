Girls grades 7-12 who intend on swimming for CHS need to sign up by July 25.

Greetings Pirates,

This is Greg Garmen, Activities Director at Crookston High School.



Due to projected low numbers in our Pirate girls' swim program, we are trying to determine if we will have enough swimmers to have a team this fall.



If you plan to join the Pirate girls' swim team this fall, we need you to sign up by July 25. Please call the Crookston High School office at 281-2144 to sign up.