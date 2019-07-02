Destiny Chikwem-Stanley is the seventh signee for the Golden Eagles during the recruiting cycle.

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball program announced the signing of Destiny Chikwem-Stanley (F, 6-6 205, Missouri City, Texas/Frank Phillips College). Chikwem-Stanley is the seventh signee for the Golden Eagles during the recruiting cycle. He joins Ebrima Jassey Demba (G/F, 6-7 200, Birmingham, England/Monroe College (N.Y.), Aidan Evans (F/C, 6-8 205, Sioux Falls, S.D./Roosevelt H.S.), Reed Miller (G/F, 6-6 205, Appleton, Wis./Kimberly H.S.), Zac Olson (G/F, 6-5 225, Waterville, Minn./Lake Region State College), Tyrese Shines (G, 6-3 190, LaGrange, Ill./Lyons Township H.S.), and Quintin Winterfeldt (G, 6-4 195, Waupun, Wis./Waupun H.S.).

“I am very excited to welcome Destiny to the Golden Eagle basketball family,” said Head Coach Dan Weisse. “Destiny is a high character, high energy young man. He brings some experience and athleticism to the table. He is a very versatile player that will mesh well with our current players. One thing I noticed in getting to know Destiny is that he is willing to work, and willing to do anything necessary to help our program win. He will be able to guard multiple positions, rebound out of his area, and will fit right in with what we like to do offensively. He helps complete our team. I’m looking forward to coaching him and watching him get his software engineering degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston.”

Chikwem-Stanley will add competition at the wing positions for the Golden Eagles joining returnees Malcolm Cohen (Sr., G/F, Detroit, Mich.) and Brian Sitzmann (R-So., G/F, Savage, Minn.). In addition, the Golden Eagles have brought in newcomers Jassey Demba, Miller, Olson, and Winterfeldt. Chikwem-Stanley provides Minnesota Crookston athleticism and size at the three and four position for the Golden Eagles. He also has prior experience at the NCAA Division II level, having previously attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., as a freshman.

Chikwem-Stanley’s signing has shown a commitment to supplement last season’s squad with junior college talent that will look to make an immediate impact. He joins fellow junior college signees Jassey Demba, and Olson.

The trio will look to aid the Golden Eagles as they look to build on their best season in program history during 2018-19. Minnesota Crookston finished the season with a 17-16 mark, their first over .500 mark in the program’s NCAA Division II history. Their 9-13 mark in conference play was the best all-time for the Golden Eagles. In addition, the Golden Eagles win over Augustana University, the 2016 NCAA Division II National Champion, was the first win in school history in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament. The Golden Eagles played in the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., eventually losing to Winona State University.

The Golden Eagles return several key pieces, including Cohen, Javier Nicolau (Sr., F/C, Castellon, Spain), and Sitzmann. Minnesota Crookston also brings back the program's All-Time leading scorer in Harrison Cleary (Sr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.), who led the nation in free throw percentage for the second-straight year. He is a two-time All-NSIC First Team pick. In addition, he was a D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team pick, as well as an ABCA All-District Second team selection. Cleary is third all-time in NSIC history in scoring. He has amassed over 2,000 points in his career. Minnesota Crookston also brings back Ben Juhl (Jr., G, Clive, Iowa), and Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F/C, La Crosse, Wis.) who were key players on the 2018-19 team.

Chikwem-Stanley comes to Minnesota Crookston from Frank Phillips College, a junior college in Borger, Texas. He played on year for the Plainsmen, who competed in NJCAA Division I. As a sophomore, Chikwem-Stanley averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He tallied nine points against both Lamar C.C., and New Mexico Military C.C. He notched six rebounds versus Trinidad State College. Chikwem-Stanley played his first year at Lincoln University, a NCAA Division II school in Jefferson City, Mo. He helped the Blue Tigers to a 15-14 mark as a freshman. Chikwem-Stanley played in 11 games during his inaugural season at Lincoln University, averaging 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. He notched six points in 14 minutes on the court against Robert Morris University-Illinois. Chikwem-Stanley competed as a prep for Elkins H.S., where he was named second team all-district. He averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game during his senior campaign.

His full name is Destiny Glorious Chikwem-Stanley. He was born July 5, 1999. He is the son of Stanley Chikwem and Lizzy Chikwem-Stanley. Chikwem-Stanley plans to major in software engineering. He was a member of the National Honor Society, English Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta in high school. Chikwem-Stanley was an all-academic pick, and a DECA state winner. His family moved to United States in 2002.



