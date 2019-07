After erasing an eight-run deficit, Crookston took a 9-8 lead but could not close out the win as Fertile scored two in the seventh to win 10-9.

Carter Bruggeman and Alex LaFrance pitched the first 3.1 innings allowing eight runs, and Joe Doda went the final 3.2 frames surrendering two unearned runs.

Doda also drove in two runs, and Blake Fee’s RBI groundout tied the game at 8-8.

Crookston (4-6-1) next hosts Win-E-Mac on Tuesday, July 2 at 7 p.m.





Fertile 5 1 0 2 0 0 2 10 14 5 Crookston 0 1 1 6 1 0 0 9 7 2