On September 28th, 10 players, coaches and contributors, as well as two teams, will be inducted into the St. James Hall of Fame.

The St. James Hall of Fame class of 2019:

Maurice Burckhardt ‘54

Dick Bakke ‘58

Gerald Dalen ‘73

Bradlee Wolner ‘80

Teresa Schmidt ‘82

Jeff Whitney ‘89

Jodi Helget ‘99

Coach Al Adams

Coach Dave Dose

Contributor Denny Kaus

1965 Baseball Team

1999-2000 Wrestling Team

Burckhart, a center of three great football teams in the 1950s for the Saints, excelling at center and linebacker. He also lettered in basketball, baseball and tennis.

Dick Bakke also starred for St. James football in the 1950s at running back, helping lead the Saints to an 8-0 record.

Jerry Dalen was a three-sport star in his time with the Saints, excelling in basketball, baseball and golf, totaling 11 letters among the three sports before playing baseball at St. Olaf.

Bradlee Wolner will also be recognized for his play on the football field. Wolner was a two-way star for the Saints at fullback and linebacker. Wolner also attended St. Olaf, continuing his success in college. Wolner also ran track, running the hurdles and in the relays.

Fellow hurdler Teresa Schmidt will also be inducted. Schmidt qualified for the states in tech 110M hurdles four consecutive years, and also qualified in the 200M hurdles. While known for her work on the track, Schmidt also was a four-year letter winner in volleyball.

Multi-sport star Jeff Whitney is also set to be enshrined. Whitney clinched the state wrestling tournament for the Saints in 1989 with a pin at the heavyweight spot. Whitney also lettered in baseball and football, playing football at Southwest Minnesota State.

The final athlete, Jodi Helget, qualified for state in both tennis, in singles and doubles, and track, excelling at the triple jump.

Two members of this Hall of Fame class are known for their work on the sidelines.

Al Adams coached a combined 58 seasons of athletics at St. James. Ranging from golf to wrestling and junior high football.

Dave Dose will also be recognized for his work on the gridiron, going 37-19 over six seasons, with four of those were winning seasons.

Contributor Denny Kaus will also be inducted for over 20 years of service to St. James athletics, being a statistician for football, a public address announcer for basketball, a line judge in volleyball, and coordinating youth basketball over the weekends.

The 1965 baseball team will be honored at the ceremony after their 4th place finishes in the state tournament.

The 1999-2000 wrestling team will also be inducted. In that year, the Saints wrestling program finished third in the state, compiling a 24-1 record along the way.

The St. James Plaindealer will featuring each of the inducted players, coaches, contributors in teams leading up to the ceremony in September.