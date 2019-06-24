Crookston went 2-1 on the weekend.

The Crookston Reds won both of their Saturday contests to kick off the Elrosa Elite 8 Tournament, but fell 4-0 in the championship game to place second in the tournament.



Long Prairie W 6-2

Crookston’s first win came against Long Prairie by a final of 6-2. Jacob Butcher pitched the entire game for the Reds allowing just three hits and striking out five. Matt Morin drove in a pair, and Lars Brevik, Bailey Schmitz and Blake Kawlewski contributed RBI hits as well.

Long Prairie 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 2 Crookston 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 5 3

Elrosa W 2-1

Owen Ellefson provided the Reds’ second complete game on the mound for the day as Crookston edged out the tournament host 2-1. Ellefson set down 11 via punchout and surrendered one unearned run on three hits. Both of Crookston’s runs came from a home run off the bat of Brevik in the fifth.

Crookston 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 3 4 Elrosa 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0

Sartell L 4-0

The Reds could not find any offense and dropped the championship game to Sartell 4-0. Morin pitched the first five innings, allowed four runs and Brevik finished the game with two scoreless frames. Crookston mustered only two hits which came from Morin and Schmitz.

Sartell 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 4 8 1 Crookston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

The Reds own a record of 8-7 and will next play in Ada on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.



