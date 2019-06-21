Brown went 1-2 in Greco-Roman. Freestyle begins on Friday, June 21.

For the second consecutive year, Zach Brown, an incoming junior, is representing Team Minnesota at the Junior National Wrestling Duals in Tulsa, Okla. Brown is a two-time state qualifier and took fourth place at the 2019 Minnesota State Tournament.

Zach Brown (Minnesota Red, Greco-Roman)



A Pool

120 Pounds - L to Dustin Norris (Ohio) by Tech Fall 12-0

120 Pounds - W by Forfeit (Michigan Blue)



Minnesota Red (4th Place)

L to Ohio 58-5

W over Michigan Blue 69-4

W over North Dakota Blue 42-30

L to Pennsylvania 46-23



Bronze/Copper

120 Pounds - L to Angelo Lozado (Colorado) by Tech Fall 16-6



Minnesota Red (3rd Place)

W over Colorado 46-24

W over Georgia 58-12

L to Wisconsin 38-33

W over Pennsylvania 38-26