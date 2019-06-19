Angring comes from Hawley, while Hennen hails from Morris

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf program announced the additions of Madi Andring (Hawley, Minn./Hawley H.S.) and Peyton Hennen (Morris, Minn./Morris Area H.S.) to National Letters of Intent. Andring and Hennen will both begin to compete for the Golden Eagles during the 2019-20 season.

“I'm excited for both Madi and Peyton to be joining our golf team here in the fall,” said Head Coach Bryant Friskop. “Both players have great character and a skill set that will help them succeed on and off the golf course. I was fortunate to get both players on campus so late in the recruiting process and was very excited when both players made their decision to come to the University of Minnesota Crookston. We expect big things from both Madi and Peyton and can't wait to have them on campus and a part of Minnesota Crookston women's golf.”

They are the first two signees for the Golden Eagles for next season. Andring and Hennen join current golfers Allison Bot (Sr., Minneota, Minn.), Kimi Konishi (So., Cypress, Calif.), Camryn Larson (So., Fertile, Minn.), Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.), and Marlee Steffes (So., Fertile, Minn.) on the 2019-20 roster.

The Golden Eagles are looking to continue to improve in Head Coach Bryant Friskop’s third season leading the program. Minnesota Crookston shot a low round last season of 373 at the Ramada Mustang Invite Sept. 22-23, 2018 in Marshall, Minn. The Golden Eagles were led on the 2018-19 season by Bot, who averaged a 98.6 on the season. Olson tallied a 98.9 on the season. Minnesota Crookston had a young roster as all five of the student-athletes who competed in the spring for the Golden Eagles were in their first seasons with Minnesota Crookston. The Golden Eagles will continue to build with experience and the additions of Andring and Hennen.

Madi Andring (Hawley, Minn./Hawley H.S.)

Andring was named All-Heart of Lakes Conference for women’s golf. In addition, she was named Rookie of the Year for the Hawley H.S. squad. Andring also competed in dance, where she was named all-conference. In addition, she was named the most improved, and most dedicated for dance. Andring was also once named All-Heart of Lakes Conference Honorable Mention for dance.

She is the daughter of Ryan and Krista Andring. Andring is undecided on a major at Minnesota Crookston. She was born Jan. 25, 2001.

Peyton Hennen (Morris, Minn./Morris Area H.S.)

Hennen was a five-time varsity letter winner for Morris Area H.S. She was named Athlete of the Week three-time. Hennen was a two-time All-West Central Conference pick, and one-time West Central Conference Performer of the Week. She was been a constant member on the A and B Honor Roll at Morris Area H.S. from 2013-19.

She is the daughter of Rick and Carrie Hennen. Hennen plans to major in business administration. She was born Nov. 26, 2000.