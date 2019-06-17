Next up, Bemidji Blue Ox Thursday

Crookston Reds Baseball bounced back for their last game of the weekend tournament Sunday to split wins and losses during the Jim Karn Memorial Tournament. They won both games against the Bonitival Brewers Friday and Sunday with scores of 5-4 and 11-1, respectively.

Teams competing in the tournament included the Tolna Trojans, Park Rapids Esox, Cartwright Twins, Marble Mallards, Pilot Mound Mounds, Bonitival Brewers and the Crookston Reds.

The Reds are now 6-6 for the season and will face the Bemidji Blue Ox Thursday.