Crookston's Noah Metzger also has a good showing.

In what was the race of the year to this point at Norman County Raceway, Tyler Hall of Fertile held off a hard-charging Casey Arneson of Fargo at the finish of the Sanders Metal Products IMCA Modified feature.



Hall jumped out to the lead on the opening lap and looked to dominate the feature just as he did last Friday night at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. However, Arneson, who started 10th on the grid, charged his way through the field and took the second position from Dale Kraling of Mayville before setting his sights on Hall.



Arneson quickly erased Hall’s full straightaway advantage and took the lead as they passed under the white flag. Hall stayed loyal to the high side of the speedway and regained the point as the lead duo charged down the backstretch for the final time. Hall took away Arneson’s line on the bottom in turns three and four, but pushed up the speedway slightly. In a drag race to the AuctionBlock.com flagstand, and with the Fertile fans on their feet, Hall took the win by a car length.



Alex Truscinski of Greenbush dominated the NLSA Lighting Sprint main event. Truscinski started on the outside of the front row and pulled away to a big lead over Dexter Dvergsten of Greenbush. Dvergsten closed the gap to within two car lengths on the final lap, but Truscinski held on to go back-to-back at NCR. The NLSA Lightning Sprints will make their third and final appearance to the high-banked three-eights mile oval on August 8th.



Reise Stenberg of Argusville, N.D. led every lap of the Christian Motors WISSOTA Midwest Modified feature, but it didn’t come without a challenge. Stenberg’s brother-in-law, Matt Schow of McIntosh, had to start at the tail of the field after suffering engine troubles in his heat, but Schow sliced his way through the pack to give Stenberg a run for his money.



Schow was all over the rear bumper of Stenberg on the final circuit but ran out of laps as Stenberg cruised to the win. The win was Stenberg’s fifth of the season and second at NCR.



Luke Johnson of Moorhead picked up a thrilling Titan Machinery IMCA SportMod feature. Ada’s Andy Wagner showed the way in the opening laps until he spun his No. 3x machine in turn two. Johnson went on to lead the remainder of the feature but had challenges from Brandon Schmidt of Hillsboro, N.D. and Chris VanMil of Barnesville before Wagner charged his way through the field to become a contender in the closing laps.



It appeared as though Wagner had the faster car as he moved into second with under five laps to go and placed a bid for the lead on the final circuit. Wagner went to the high side of turns three and four trying to drive around Johnson and had the hometown fans on their feet as they headed to Matt Greseth’s checkered flag. Wagner came up a car length shy of the come-from-behind win as Johnson collected his division-leading second feature win of the season.



Tim Shiek of Fargo, N.D. raced to his second Christian Brothers Ford IMCA Hobby Stock feature win of the season. Alyssa White of West Fargo, N.D. looked to back up her heat race win as she raced Shiek hard in the early going but, unfortunately, looped her No. 14 machine around on lap three. Shiek went unchallenged to the feature win.



Aaron Olson of Mekinock, N.D. returned to KRJB/KRJM Victory Lane for the 13th time in an IMCA Stock Car. Olson had a late race challenge in the form of Todd Heinrich, but a caution reset the field and put Heinrich back behind Olson for the ensuing restart. Olson’s win was his first at NCR since August 17, 2017. In 2017, Olson scored an unprecedented 12 Norman County Implement Stock Car wins.



RESULTS



IMCA Modifieds:



Feature: 1. 60-Tyler Hall, 10:48.316[2]; 2. 2A-Casey Arneson, 10:48.534[10]; 3. 7-Dale Kraling, 10:52.817[3]; 4. 3S-Jesse Skalicky, 10:53.159[6]; 5. 6D-Dylan Goplen, 10:54.947[7]; 6. 84-Michael Johnson, 10:55.885[1]; 7. 15T-Myles Tomlinson, 10:56.244[8]; 8. 88B-Brady Petermann, 10:58.127[4]; 9. 6Z-Zach Dockter, 10:59.863[11]; 10. 2-Don Gumke, 11:01.516[9]; 11. 12C-Nick Curtis, 11:05.961[12]; 12. 442-Aaron Johnson, 10:40.856[5]; 13. K9-Tom Cummings, 10:58.713[13]



Heat 1 (7 Laps): 1. 60-Tyler Hall, [2]; 2. 15T-Myles Tomlinson, [5]; 3. 88B-Brady Petermann, [3]; 4. 2A-Casey Arneson, [6]; 5. 3S-Jesse Skalicky, [4]; 6. 6Z-Zach Dockter, [7]; 7. K9-Tom Cummings, [1]



Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Dale Kraling, [2]; 2. 6D-Dylan Goplen, [4]; 3. 2-Don Gumke, [5]; 4. 442-Aaron Johnson, [3]; 5. 84-Michael Johnson, [1]; 6. 12C-Nick Curtis, [6]



WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:



Feature: 1. 87S-Reise Stenberg, 08:24.955[2]; 2. 2S-Matt Schow, 08:25.562[9]; 3. 33-Jeff Nelson, 08:29.971[3]; 4. 28S-Ryan Schow, 08:30.350[1]; 5. 5-Aaron Blacklance, 08:30.665[4]; 6. 188-Hunter Hougard, 08:31.170[5]; 7. 00-Steve Hougard, 08:34.046[8]; 8. B0-Jory Berg, 08:41.272[6]; 9. (DNF) 81-Daniel Pederson, 02:50.655[7]



Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 87S-Reise Stenberg, [1]; 2. 28S-Ryan Schow, [2]; 3. 33-Jeff Nelson, [3]; 4. 5-Aaron Blacklance, [6]; 5. 188-Hunter Hougard, [7]; 6. B0-Jory Berg, [5]; 7. 81-Daniel Pederson, [9]; 8. 00-Steve Hougard, [8]; 9. (DNF) 2S-Matt Schow, [4]



IMCA Stock Cars:



Feature: 1. 14-Aaron Olson, 08:40.657[1]; 2. 38-Todd Heinrich, 08:41.447[6]; 3. 40-Rob VanMil, 08:42.758[8]; 4. 4-Rick Schulz, 08:43.318[7]; 5. 21-Tim Church, 08:44.244[5]; 6. 86-Thomas Ahrndt, 08:44.575[10]; 7. 76Z-John Sandvig, 08:45.150[3]; 8. 74-Steve Nordhagen, 08:47.678[9]; 9. 11-Kalvin Kesselberg, 08:44.571[4]; 10. 96-Erv Grossman, 08:48.004[2]



Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 14-Alyssa White, [1]; 2. 31X-Tim Shiek, [2]; 3. 3XL-Brad Orvedal, [4]; 4. 73-Todd Gettel, [3]



NLSA Lightning Sprints:



Feature: 1. 10-Alex Truscinski, 04:46.994[2]; 2. 11-Dexter Dvergsten, 04:47.375[4]; 3. 13-Alan Truscinski, 04:50.939[1]; 4. 93-Kelsi Pederson, 04:51.165[6]; 5. 40-Lawrence Veralrud, 04:54.605[8]; 6. 33-Murray Temple, 04:55.747[7]; 7. 100-Jason Berg, 04:58.177[9]; 8. 60X-Patrick Brejcha, 04:59.505[5]; 9. 10H-Danny Hazemann, 05:05.865[11]; 10. (DNF) 16-Josh Abrahamson, 03:15.534[3]; 11. (DNF) 14-Tim Estenson, 01:03.159[10]; 12. (DNF) 1-Mark Williams, 01:03.159[12]



Heat 1: 1. 10-Alex Truscinski, [1]; 2. 11-Dexter Dvergsten, [4]; 3. 93-Kelsi Pederson, [3]; 4. 60X-Patrick Brejcha, [6]; 5. 14-Tim Estenson, [2]; 6. (DNF) 1-Mark Williams, [5]



Heat 2: 1. 13-Alan Truscinski, [1]; 2. 16-Josh Abrahamson, [4]; 3. 33-Murray Temple, [2]; 4. 40-Lawrence Veralrud, [3]; 5. 100-Jason Berg, [5]; 6. 10H-Danny Hazemann, [6]



IMCA SportMods:



Feature: 1. 8J-Luke Johnson, [8]; 2. 3X-Andy Wagner, [4]; 3. 40-Chris VanMil, [10]; 4. 19D-Noah Metzger, [5]; 5. 3W-Aaron Wetterlin, [9]; 6. 9-Torey Fischer, [13]; 7. 29S-Greg Schilling, [3]; 8. 15-Matthew Clark, [12]; 9. 12T-Brandon Tendeland, [6]; 10. 2X-Brady Moore, [14]; 11. (DNF) 219-Brandon Schmidt, [7]; 12. (DNF) 55-Kenneth Bye, [11]; 13. (DNF) 22-Vince Jegtvig, [15]; 14. (DNF) 47-Kreig Kasin, [1]; (DNS) 13C-Paul Colvin



Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 13C-Paul Colvin, [2]; 2. 3X-Andy Wagner, [3]; 3. 3W-Aaron Wetterlin, [6]; 4. 219-Brandon Schmidt, [5]; 5. 47-Kreig Kasin, [1]; 6. 55-Kenneth Bye, [7]; 7. 9-Torey Fischer, [4]



Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 40-Chris VanMil, [7]; 2. 8J-Luke Johnson, [5]; 3. 29S-Greg Schilling, [2]; 4. 19D-Noah Metzger, [3]; 5. 12T-Brandon Tendeland, [4]; 6. 15-Matthew Clark, [6]; 7. 2X-Brady Moore, [1]; (DNS) 22-Vince Jegtvig,



Hobby Stocks:



Feature: 1. 31X-Tim Shiek, [2]; 2. 3XL-Brad Orvedal, [4]; 3. 73-Todd Gettel, [3]; 4. 14-Alyssa White [1]



Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 14-Alyssa White, [1]; 2. 31X-Tim Shiek, [2]; 3. 3XL-Brad Orvedal, [4]; 4. 73-Todd Gettel, [3]



