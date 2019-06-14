Crookston's JV team places highest, coming in fourth out of 29 teams.

After who knows how many thousands and thousands of shots were fired in rural Alexandria, Minnesota, the “World’s Largest” 2019 Trap Shooting Championship, part of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League, is complete, and several Crookston Pirate shooters placed in impressive fashion.



The Pirate junior varsity team did the best overall of Crookston’s teams, placing fourth out of 29 teams. The novice team came in sixth, and the varsity squad took 15th. Among their many rounds of shooting, each member of the Pirate varsity team was able to shoot a perfect round of 25.



Individually, Jenna Seaver took sixth overall in novice, and her score of 75 was high fun female on the Pirates. Clay Hanson, with an 82, was high gun male on the Crookston novice team. As for JV, Dilon Owens was high gun male with an 89, and Allie Love’s 79 was good enough for high fun female on the team. On varsity, Jonathan Abeld scored a 96 to be high gun male. Overall, Abeld placed 15th, the highest for the Pirate varsity, followed by Jade Selzer’s 23rd place finish.



For complete results, go to https://usactgo.com/tournament/teamScoreSummary.php?showAll=true&userType=tournpub&tournamentID=75&tournDateID=137&tournState=MN&tournType=trap and scroll down alphabetically until you get to Crookston’s results.