Tuesday

Jun 11, 2019 at 8:32 AM


6:00 p.m. Games Steph's 2   Midwest Hydraulics LLC  1 Climax Custom Neon 2   American Federal  1 Side Street Bar & Grill  2   RS Grain  1   6:45 p.m. Games Climax Custom Neon 3   Steph's  0 RS Grain 3   American Federal  0 Side Street Bar & Grill 3   Midwest Hydraulics LLC  0   7:30 p.m. Games Noah Insurance 2   Bremer Bank 1 CHS Ag Services  3   One Hit Wonder  0 Crookston Eye Clinic  3   One 'N Only 0   8:15 p.m. Games Bremer Bank  2   Neon Spike 1 Christianson Honey  3   CHS Ag Services 0 Crookston Eye Clinic  3   Junk Yard Dogs 0   Standings   Team # Team Name Wins Losses Points 3

Crookston Eye Clinic

8 4 225 9 Noah Insurance 8 1 194 1 Bremer Bank 7 5 229 2 CHS Ag Services 7 5 221 14 Side Street Bar & Grill 7 2 184 15 RS Grain 7 2 179 6 Neon Spike 7 2 173 13 Climax Custom Neon 6 3 180 4 Christianson Honey 5 4 178 11 Midwest Hydraulics LLC 4 5 163 7 One Hit Wonder 2 7 143 10 Stephanie Overgaard's 2 7 117 12 American Federal 1 8 128 8 One 'N Only 1 8 105 5 Junk Yard Dogs 0 9 99