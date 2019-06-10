See how to register here.

University of Minnesota Crookston Teambackers will host the 29th Annual Golf Classic at Minakwa Golf Course Friday, July 19. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m. Proceeds from this year's Golf Classic Fundraiser will support the new indoor golf practice facility.

Cost is $100 per golfer and includes entry gift, green fees, endless lunch and much more. Teams of five golfers must have a combined handicap of 60 or more.

Sign up a team or register as an individual and a team will be assigned to you. The winning team will be presented with the Altru Cup sponsored by Altru. For more information, contact Derek Martin at 218-281-8436 or email derekm@umn.edu with questions or to register.